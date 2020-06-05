Sweet news, Friday is national donut day

(CNN Newsource) For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on the go; but Friday highlights the past war-time value of donuts.

The first Friday of June is national donut day.

According to the national day calendar, the salvation army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in world war one.

These ladies were called the salvation army lassies, and they used the treats to boost the morale of the troops. Now they commonly boost the morale of those craving a sweet fix.

Donuts come glazed, iced, cream-filled, or topped with just about anything you can imagine.

You can also score a free goodie from Krispy Kreme on Friday to mark the occasion. Dunkin Donuts is also giving away a free donut with the purchase of a drink.

