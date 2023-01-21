CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina earned a hard-fought 85-81 overtime win over South Alabama in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at the HTC Center.

Coastal defeated Appalachian State 93-84 in overtime on Thursday.

Josh Uduje scored a career-high 33 points and knocked down four free throws in the final 22 seconds of overtime.

Uduje had 26 of his 33 points in the second half and overtime.

Essam Mostafa collected his 13th double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Mostafa scored his 1,000 points on a free throw with 4:18 left in the game.

“Josh Uduje put us on his back. What a great game he played,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “His confidence is soaring, and I am tickled for him. And Essam Mostafa, he just brings it every day. They’re going to have to start calling us the cardiac kids,” continued Ellis in reference to his team’s back-to-back overtime wins. “The fans are enjoying it, but it’s going to drive me nuts. That’s just the way this conference is.”

Coastal will play its third home game in five days on Monday, Jan. 23, against Chicago State at 7 p.m. ET.