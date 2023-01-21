BOONE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt Conference action after falling 81-74 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C.

App State improved to 8-11 on the season and 4-4 in league play with the win.

Coastal’s Angie Juste-Jean had a team-high 21 points. Aja Blount and Anaya Barney added 19 and 11 points, respectively. Blount finished with her 22nd career double-double and fourth of the season.

Coastal raced out to the early 5-0 advantage as Juste-Jean hit back-to-back shots, including a long-range three-point jump shot.

The Mountaineers finished the first-half scoring with a pair of three-point shots, with Coastal ahead 44-38 at the halftime break.

App State gained control by closing the third period with a 22-1 run, which included forcing eight Coastal turnovers.

App State scored seven of the final 10 points including going 5-of-6 from the free throw line for the final score of 81-74.

Coastal Carolina will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 26, versus James Madison in Conway, S.C.