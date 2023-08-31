MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Chanticleers are traveling coast to coast to open the 2023 College Football Season at UCLA. For many players and even coaches, playing in Pasadena is checking off a box on their bucket lists.

“It’s an opportunity to go out to UCLA and play in the iconic Rose Bowl,” Head Coach Tim Beck said.

“Obviously I grew up watching football games in the Rose Bowl, its beautiful place to play,” Coastal Carolina linebacker JT Killen said.

“We’ve had it circled on the calendar for four or five years now and getting the opportunity to go out to California to play in the Rose Bowl is something special,” Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall said.

With all the buzz and excitement surrounding the game, it’s easy for anyone to get caught up in the hype. Head Coach Tim Beck’s message to his players is simple.

“Don’t make it bigger than it is,” Beck said. “It’s nothing different, the field is still 100 yards long.”

Teal Nation is playing this game with the mindset that it is just another football game, but winning in Pasadena could be the catalyst to a winning season for the Chants.

“I think it’s huge for us to go out there and play well,” McCall said. “Get a win and, you know, get some momentum rolling in the season.”

A win on the road against a power five school would be any mid-major head coach’s dream, but especially for Tim Beck as it will be his first game as a head coach.

“I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought with one exception, I’m just ready to play a game,” Beck said. “I’m tired of dealing with hurricanes, I’m tired of dealing with rain, lightning. I love coaching, I love being out there out on the field. When I’m coaching with the guys, I feel like I’m back coaching anywhere. I think when that happens, I can tell you how I feel afterwards. Right now, I don’t know, I really don’t,” Beck said.

Coastal Carolina will take on UCLA Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:30PM EST.