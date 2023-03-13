CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Representatives from over 20 National Football League (NFL) teams, as well as the Candian Football League, were in Conway today for the 2023 Coastal Carolina Football Pro Day.

For some athletes, this is just another step in the right direction to get closer to their dreams.

“It’s a lot of emotion, you know its everything you’ve dreamed about,” Lance Boykin, a former Coastal football player said. “I think I did great; I definitely look forward to hearing my name called in the coming draft, I’m just excited.”

For Jerrod Clark, playing professional football would fulfill a dream he’s had since childhood.

“I’ve been dreaming that since I was like seven years old, just getting my foot into the door,” Clark said.

Despite the eyes and judgement of over 20 professional scouts, Clark said he didn’t let the pressure get to him.

“You can’t allow the pressure to get to you,” Clark said. “It’s just me out here, I get into my own zone and it’s just me. I got to put all my best work for and if get so caught up in what scouts are there and what they’re writing down, I might mess up on my own part.”

Lance Boykin and Jerrod Clark were two Chants that were invited to compete in the 2023 NFL Combine. Clark said his experience in the combine helped enhance his performance for Pro Day.

“Having an idea of like what they want to see, what they like from the other guys,” Jerrod Clark said. “When you’re at the combine you’re in a group of just strictly your position. When you watch your position go, and you see what the coaches like, you can pay attention to the details that they’re doing and add it to yourself. So, when you go, it’s as good or even better than the man before you. “

Antwine Loper, a Carolina Forest High School graduate said his mindset going into Pro Day was to let loose, have fun, and rely on all his previous training. In his time playing at Coastal, the local community has been a huge layer of foundation in his support system.

“I went to high school around here, you know I’ve really embraced the culture here,” Loper said. “I love the community, I love being here, I love the teal turf. It also means a lot to see how much support I have in the community; I think that’s the most amazing thing.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27th and the Carolina Panthers will have the No 1. overall pick.

Below are the UNOFFICIAL results for the Chanticleer participants:



Massimo Biscardi – Did Measurements and Position Drills Only

Height: 5’9.7”

Weight: 203

Wingspan: 71.1 inches

Arm Length: 29.4 inches

Hand Size: 8.5 inches

40-yard dash: N/A

5-10-5: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Lance Boykin

Height: 6’2.2″

Weight: 198

Wingspan: 78.4 inches

Arm Length: 32.3 inches

Hand Size: 10.0 inches

40-yard dash: 4.73 / 4.82

5-10-5: 4.34

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: N/A

Jerrod Clark – Did Measurements and Position Drills Only

Height: 6’3.6”

Weight: 337

Wingspan: 81.4 inches

Arm Length: 33.5 inches

Hand Size: 9.6 inches

40-yard dash: N/A

5-10-5: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Xavier Gravette

Height: 6’2.7″

Weight: 239

Wingspan: 77.2 inches

Arm Length: 31.6 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 5.09 / 5.15

5-10-5: 4.88

3-Cone: 8.20

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 26 inches

Broad Jump: 8.9 feet

Adrian Hope

Height: 5’11.5″

Weight: 242

Wingspan: 79.5 inches

Arm Length: 32.5 inches

Hand Size: 10.4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.07 / 5.05

5-10-5: 4.65

3-Cone: 7.82

Bench Press: 17

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 9.2 feet

Fred Jackson

Height: 5’8.6″

Weight: 176

Wingspan: 67.4 inches

Arm Length: 28.1 inches

Hand Size: 7.1 inches

40-yard dash: 4.83 / 4.76

5-10-5: 4.52

3-Cone: 7.73

Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: 26 inches

Broad Jump: 8.7 feet

Antwine Loper

Height: 6’3.2″

Weight: 269

Wingspan: 78.3 inches

Arm Length: 32.3 inches

Hand Size: 9.4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.20 / 5.25

5-10-5: 4.94

3-Cone: 8.31

Bench Press: 20

Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Anthony McAfee

Height: 5’6.5”

Weight: 188

Wingspan: 70.2 inches

Arm Length: 28.4 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 4.76 / 4.72

5-10-5: 4.24

3-Cone: 7.28

Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Jairan Parker

Height: 5’10.4”

Weight: 208

Wingspan: 77 inches

Arm Length: 32 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 4.84

5-10-5: 4.43

3-Cone: 7.53

Bench Press: 11

Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9.1 feet

Tyler Roberts

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 191

Wingspan: 80 inches

Arm Length: 34.1 inches

Hand Size: 9.5 inches

40-yard dash: 4.63 / 4.59

5-10-5: 4.43

3-Cone: 7.39

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 43 inches

Broad Jump: 10.4 feet

D’Jordan Strong

Height: 5’9.4”

Weight: 187

Wingspan: 70.2 inches

Arm Length: 29.1 inches

Hand Size: 9.7 inches

40-yard dash: 4.61 / 4.73

5-10-5: 4.59

3-Cone: 7.50

Bench Press: 17

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10.3 feet



