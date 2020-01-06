WATCH LIVE: Talking Tigers- Countdown to the championship

CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) – Players for Clemson University’s football team are speaking prior to the team’s departure for next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Defending national champion Clemson defeated Ohio State University in December at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl to advance to the national championship game. This will be Clemson’s fourth trip to the championship game in five years.

Clemson will face Louisiana State University (LSU) in the championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, January 13. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

