MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Tidelands Health Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk conducted on Saturday raised about $80,000, a hospital spokesperson said.

The money will be used by the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital health services to those in need.

Photo courtesy of Tidelands Health

Hundreds of people took part in the walk along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. The event was held in conjunction with national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which continues through Oct. 31.