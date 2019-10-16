Fourth annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk set for Oct. 19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The fourth annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk and Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The family event is open to the public and participation is completely free.

“We are so thrilled to be working with the American Cancer Society for the fourth annual Making Strides event in Myrtle Beach,” said Matt Klugman, Chief Operating Officer for Vacation Myrtle Beach. “The event has grown over the past three years and we expect this year to be bigger and better than ever as we all join together for this important cause.”

Registration for the 5K walk will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will start and end at Crown Reef Resort at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. All cancer survivors will get a free t-shirt, while all participants who donate $15 or more will also receive a t-shirt.

The fun will continue with a post-walk celebration for the whole family to enjoy—rain or shine, and will include:

Treats for sale as a fundraiser from top executive chefs from Vacation Myrtle Beach

Mascot appearances

DJ and dancing

Mermaid photo opportunities for kids with Myrtle Beach Mermaids

Carnations to be handed out to cancer survivors from the Medieval Times knights

Troy Matheny, senior community development manager for the Southeast Region of the American Cancer Society, said, “We are excited to be working with Vacation Myrtle Beach for this annual event and we plan to work together for years to come.”

“Myrtle Beach has always been important for our organization, so it just makes sense to have a community event that’s a celebration for all of our combined efforts,” Matheny said.

Pre-registration is not required, and any interested participants can park at Crown Reef Resort and resort staff will direct them to the beach walk. Those who would like to register and fund-raise in advance may sign up here.

Vacation Myrtle Beach is also offering a special Making Strides rate for beach visitors staying over the weekend where $5 from every reservation will be donated to the American Cancer Society.