MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — In 2002, Lisa Tipton noticed something seemed wrong about the way her underarms felt. She went to the doctor right away but was told it was nothing to worry about.

“The [physician’s assistant] said that it was just an infection in my milk duct,” Tipton said. “I thought, ‘hmm, that doesn’t sound right.’”

Three months went by with questions lingering in Tipton’s head. She finally decided to go to another doctor, a decision that saved her life.

“As soon as I went into that office, the OBGYN said, ‘this isn’t normal,’” Tipton said. “[The doctor] knew when she felt it and saw immediately what it was.”

Twenty-four hours later, she had a biopsy done and that led to a call with the news that it was stage-three breast cancer.

“I actually hung up on the physician when she called me and told me,” Tipton said. “She called me right back, and she said, ‘Lisa, this is serious.’”

The doctor told her that she needed to consult with surgeons right away. The timeline moved fast. She got the initial phone call on Nov. 11, and she underwent a double mastectomy on Nov. 29.

“In that short amount of time, my cancer had grown,” Tipton said. “They took out 19 lymph nodes, and they had to remove both breasts.”

After surgery, she underwent chemotherapy for more than a year.

“It was hard, it was painful sometimes,” Tipton said. “I lost all my hair, all my fingernail nails, my toenails, but, of course, they came back. It was just a process.”

This year marks 20 years since her diagnosis and surgery.

“It hasn’t come back, and after 20 years I can truly say I don’t think it’s gonna come back,” Tipton said. “I am one big survivor.”

Tipton said everyone should be checking themselves for abnormalities in their breasts and underarms.

“If your mother doesn’t have it or your father’s never had it, then that doesn’t mean that you can’t get it,” Tipton said. “You have to be diligent about checking yourself.”

Tipton said she is incredibly grateful for her doctors, friends and family who supported her throughout the journey, but she said sometimes you have to be your own advocate.

“Don’t be afraid to go to your doctor, and if you’re not happy with the doctor, you go to another doctor,” Tipton said. “If you don’t feel comfortable, have it checked. Be your own physician for a while.”