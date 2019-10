Tidelands HealthEven after her annual mammogram revealed something suspicious, Holly Fesperman wasn’t terribly concerned. She’d been called back for further testing a few times before for questionable results only for additional tests to confirm benign fibroids.

This time, however, additional testing revealed something much more ominous. After an MRI, biopsies and additional mammography, her diagnosis was confirmed. The Carvers Bay High School teacher, 52, had cancer in not just one, but both breasts and each was a different type of cancer, one more aggressive than the other.