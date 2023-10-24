MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and McLeod Health will team up on Wednesday for a special “Pink Out” phone bank to answer viewers’ questions about breast cancer.

Viewers will be able to call in to 843-294-8432 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and have a McLeod Health breast cancer specialist answer questions about the disease.

McLeod Health representatives will also appear in our studio for live interviews during News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Plus, earlier on Wednesday, News13 anchor Trish Munn talked to Dr. Scott Berry from McLeod Health during News13 Now at 9 a.m.

The event is in conjunction with national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is taking place in October.