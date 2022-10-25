LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson Community College will host a symbolic event to raise awareness and honor those affected by breast cancer on Wednesday, according to an RCC news release.

The Breast Cancer Balloon Release will be held at noon on Wednesday by the Student Center located in Building 13, the release reads.

“The Cultural Committee plans to do a balloon release to remember those who have lost the battle with breast cancer and to honor those who are still fighting,” said Vonda Graham, director of academic success and chair of the Cultural Committee at RCC. “Everyone is invited to attend.”