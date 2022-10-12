HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach shoppers are invited to support breast cancer awareness during October through its Pink campaign, an annual effort that supports disease research, according to a news release.

The Pink program was founded nearly 30 years ago. Since its formation, the program has contributed more than $18.5 million nationally toward raising awareness for early detection, honoring survivors and more.

Shoppers will be able to purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card at participating stores throughout the month. Pink cards may also be purchased online.

The cards offer two levels of savings: 15% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for Tanger Insiders, or 25% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for TangerClub members, according to the release.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit organizations such as the Conway Medical Center and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the release said.

“Breast cancer is an important issue that hits close to home for many of our shoppers and team members,” said Stephanie Parisi, the area marketing director for Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach. “It’s an honor to give back and support local nonprofits that are critical to our community.”

For more information about the Tanger Pink 2022 campaign, visit the Tanger Outlets website, Facebook or Instagram.