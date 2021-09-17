Tidelands breast cancer awareness walk going virtual again because of COVID-19 surge

The Tidelands Health breast cancer 2wareness Walk will be virtual again this year because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Learn more or register at tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk.

Instead of gathering in person for a walk along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, participants this year will walk anywhere and anytime during October to raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund. The popular event, in its 16th year, typically attracts as many as 1,200 walkers to the Marshwalk.

“The recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has made it necessary to once again go virtual for the safety of our participants and supporters – especially those undergoing treatment for breast cancer,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “During the first virtual In the Pink walk last year, participants had a blast walking individually or gathering in small groups to walk and raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund. We are looking forward to another fun virtual event all month long in October to raise money and awareness for this important cause.”

The month-long virtual event will kick off Oct. 2. Participants will still receive an In the Pink T-shirt after they register at tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk.

The In the Pink walk is the main fundraiser each year for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need. The event occurs during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Even amid this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial that community members continue to get their mammograms and seek needed care,” Sasser said. “We are confident that our loyal walkers and newcomers will help support that mission by embracing this year’s fun virtual format for this crucial fundraiser. As this pandemic continues, we need support for those in need more than ever.”

In addition to registering to walk in the virtual event, participants may purchase a $5 butterfly in honor of, in memory of or celebrating someone who is a breast cancer survivor. A butterfly sponsor also will be entered to win a gift package from Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness.