White House turns pink for breast cancer awareness

WASHINGTON, D.C., (CNN Newsource) – For more than 30 years, pink has symbolized the fight against breast cancer. With October set aside as breast cancer awareness month, pink will be everywhere, even at the White House.

It’s now the pink house, bathing the White House in a pink glow has been a tradition that started in 2008, and First Lady Laura Bush turned on the lights for the first time. 

The American Cancer Society says breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the U.S. Women here have a 1 in 8 chance of getting it.

