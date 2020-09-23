1 charged with armed robbery in Loris, 2 still wanted

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Loris Police have arrested one person in a July 29 armed robbery, according to police.

On July 29, officers responded to a home on Church Street in Loris in reference to an armed robbery, police say.

Payton Fowler, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday after police say she lured a victim to a location where two other people were waiting with guns.

The armed suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle and then left the area in the vehicle, according to police.

Fowler is being charged with armed robbery. She is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, without bond.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

