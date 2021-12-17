1 arrested for attempted murder in November shooting at Florence apartment

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he shot at a man at an apartment in November.

On Thursday, police arrested Keith Maurischell Rose, 38, on outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On November 19, Rose is accused of shooting at a person during a card game and then leaving the area. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Rose was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.