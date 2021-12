HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested after deputies say he was trafficking methamphetamine.

On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home off of Timberline Dr. in Hartsville as part of a pending narcotics investigation.

Marion Wendell Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.