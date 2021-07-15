1 arrested in shooting death of 35-year-old woman at Hartsville gas station

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in the Hartsville murder of Madrell Addison, 35, in June, according to the Darlington County Sherriff’s Office.

On June 19, Deonta Jackson is accused of shooting Addison at the Refuel at 104 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy Hartsville, according to deputies.

Jackson is accused of luring Addison over using rival gang signs and taunting, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Jackson is being charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center without bond pretrial.

Jackson was previously arrested in a July 2019 pizza delivery driver shooting in Hartsville.