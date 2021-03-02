1 arrested in theft of 4 classic vehicles from Florence warehouse

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been charged in the theft of four classic cars from a warehouse in Florence, according to Florence County deputies.

On Feb. 28, deputies were sent to sent to East McIver Road to search the area in reference to the theft of four classic vehicles, according to deputies.

The stolen vehicles included a black convertible 1968 Buick Skylark, a green two door 1972 Chevy Chevelle, a dark blue 1976 Chevy Corvette and a red two door 1986 GMC Sierra 1500, according to authorities.

All four vehicles were found on location of the search, with some of the vehicles already being stripped of parts, according to deputies. The value of the stolen vehicles is estimated to be around $200,000.

Caryone McDonald, 41, was arrested at the search location, according to deputies, and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a chop shop.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible, according to deputies.