1 charged in Carolina Forest deadly hit-and-run

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been charged in a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian incident on Blackberry Lane in Carolina Forest.

Around 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched for a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident. Serious injuries to an adult male were initially reported; however, the victim died from those injuries, according to HCPD.

Michael Davis, 26, of Junction City, Georgia, has been charged with hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death or personal injury. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Alexander Baum.

A truck and trailer involved in the incident, as well as multiple occupants from within the vehicle, were captured on surveillance video across Horry County before and after the incident. Locations included areas of Carolina Forest, Conway, and Longs, HCPD said.

HCPD said the investigation remains ongoing. Other arrests and charges are possible.

You are urged to contact HCPD at 843-915-8477 with any information that could identify or locate others involved in the incident.

