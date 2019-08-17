1 dead, 1 injured after a crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash that happened Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say, this crash happened on Highway 15-401, near Shuford’s Road in Bennettsville at 9:55 p.m.

Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 15 and hit two pedestrians who were walking northbound.

One of the pedestrians died and the other was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates this crash.

Count on News13 for updates.