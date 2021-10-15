1 dead, 1 injured after Friday morning shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating after a shooting Friday morning left one person dead and another person shot.

Around 6 a.m., deputies were sent to the 300 block of Dotts Circle for calls of shots fired, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

One person was found dead, and another was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the homicide team are investigating. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.