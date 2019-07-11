1 dead, 1 injured in Murrells Inlet crash; southbound lanes closed

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – On person is dead and one injured in a crash on Highway 17 BUS in Murrells Inlet.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Tadlock Drive and Highway 17 BUS, according to Assistant Chief J.R. Haney of the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department.

The southbound lanes in the area are blocked. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

A pickup and a sedan were involved. The sedan attempted to cross Highway 17 BUS from Tadlock Drive and pulled in front of the pickup, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the sedan died of internal injuries. He was a 91-year-old man from Surfside Beach. His name has not been released.

The injured driver was transported to Grand Strand with unknown injuries. No charges will be filed.

