1 dead, 2 injured in early morning Florence Co. crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One has died and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning crash in Florence County.

The crash happened on Hwy. 378 near Treehaven Road, at 2:55 a.m.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was headed east on the highway when it collided with a car going down the wrong side of the road.

The driver of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for injuries. The passenger in the car died.

This crash is continuing to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.