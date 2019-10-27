1 dead, 2 injured in early morning Florence Co. crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly-crash_281293

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One has died and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning crash in Florence County.

The crash happened on Hwy. 378 near Treehaven Road, at 2:55 a.m.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was headed east on the highway when it collided with a car going down the wrong side of the road.

The driver of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for injuries. The passenger in the car died.

This crash is continuing to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Trending Stories