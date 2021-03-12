1 dead, 4 hurt in South Carolina motorcycle shop shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and four other hurt in a shooting outside a South Carolina motorcycle shop.

Deputies have not made any arrests. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at Capital City Cycles.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting.

They don’t know if it involved a motorcycle gang or if any of the victims knew each other.

Deputies say all five people were shot outside the motorcycle shop in northeast Columbia.

Authorities did not release the conditions of anyone who was wounded, nor the name of the person killed.