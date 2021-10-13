1 dead after 2-vehicle crash involving Freightliner in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a two vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of SC-34 and Centerville Road for a two vehicle crash involving a 2002 Freightliner, and a 2003 Saturn .

The Freightliner was stopped on Centerville Road and failed to yield the right of way to the Saturn, according to SCHP.

The Saturn struck the Freightliner, ejecting the passenger of the Saturn from the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the Saturn were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Saturn later died at hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to SCHP. Their name has not yet been released at this time.