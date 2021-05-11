1 dead after car drives into ditch in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died in a crash Monday night in Darlington County.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 340 near Hoffmeyer Road to calls of a vehicle crash, according to SCHP.

A 1998 Isuzu Trooper was traveling on Highway 340 when it ran off the road into a ditch. The Driver, who was the only occupant, was killed as result of the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.