1 dead after collision involving a moped in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A collision between a moped and a GMC Monday night left one person dead, according to police.

Around 5:53 p.m. Monday, Lumberton police responded to the area of East 5th Street near 2nd Street in reference to a collision.

Further investigation revealed a 2016 moped operated by William Haggins, 43, failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a 1991 GMC vehicle, according to police.

Haggins was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but later died from his injuries, according to police. The driver of the GMC was unharmed.

Anyone with information concerning this traffic crash should contact Officer Jordan Campbell at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.