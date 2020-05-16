1 dead after crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after a crash that happened on Gaddys Mill Road in Dillon County.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

A 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling on Gaddys Mill Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned. The passenger, not wearing a seatbelt, was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. Count on News13 for updates.

