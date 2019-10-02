1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Marion County

SELLERS, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Marion County.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of SC Highway 38 and U.S. Highway 501, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car. The driver of the motorcycle has died.
Count on News13 for updates.
