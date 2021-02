LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning in Darlington County left one person dead, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting happened in the Bay Branch Road area in Lamar, according to Hardee. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the coroner’s office, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

