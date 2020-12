FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a fatal shooting Friday morning in Florence, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Around 3:20 a.m. officials responded to the area of West Dixie and Harrell Streets to calls of a deadly shooting, von Lutcken said.

The body of the victim will be transported to MUSC for an autopsy. The identity of the person will be released later, after family is notified.

