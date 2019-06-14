UPDATE: Troopers hunting for vehicle after deadly hit-and-run in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – State troopers know what kind of car they’re looking for after a deadly hit-and-run in Horry County.

It happened on SC Highway 544 near Highway 31/Carolina Bays Parkway around 10:50 Thursday night.

State troopers say one person was killed during the crash.

A vehicle and moped collided, then the vehicle left the scene. The driver of the moped died.

Troopers say they’re looking for a 2010-2017 Chevy Equinox, unknown color. The car should have damage to the front passenger side.

Troopers released this flyer describing the car they’re looking for.

If you have information about the crash or the vehicle troopers are hunting, call the SC Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or *HP. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372.

Download the News13 App here to stay up-to-date on this story and for all your breaking news.

Count on us to update you as we work to learn more. Download the News13 app here for the most up-to-date information.