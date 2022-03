DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are investigating after one person died in a shooting Sunday night.

Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 100 block of West Dargan Street for calls of shots fired. One person died as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Details are limited at this time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Devision is assisting in the investigation.

