1 dead, 1 injured after Tuesday night 2-vehicle collision in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A two vehicle collision Tuesday night has left one person dead and sent another to the hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of South Hill Road near Center Road for a two-vehicle collision.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was driving in one direction while a Nissan was driving in the opposite direction. The two vehicles crashed, killing the driver of the Nissan. The driver of the pickup was sent to an area hospital, according to SCHP.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the pickup, and the name of the person who died has not been released.

This incident is under investigation by the SCHP. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

