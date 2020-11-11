1 dead after Tuesday night crash on Highway 378

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on Highway 378 near OakHam Drive in Horry County.

Around 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, a Jeep Compass was heading east on 378 when the driver ran off the road, over corrected, and went off the other side of the road.

The driver of the jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and died from injuries sustained during the incident.

The driver’s name has not yet been released. Details are limited as the case is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

