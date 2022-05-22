FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2010 Jeep SUV was heading east on Box Highway went it ran off the road left and overturned. When the vehicle ran off the road, it knocked down several mailboxes, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was sent to an area hospital where they died on Sunday. No word on the name of the person killed.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

