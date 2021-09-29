1 dead, another injured after car overturns in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after an early morning crash Wednesday in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 7:50 a.m., troopers were sent to a fatal crash on Indian Branch Road near Teema Road after a vehicle overturned.

A 2006 Volvo SUV was traveling with two people inside on Indian Branch road, when the vehicle traveled off the road to the left and overturned several times, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The driver died as a result of their injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.