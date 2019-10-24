1 dead as N Carolina police respond to grocery store

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina police fatally shot a man they say was harassing customers in a grocery store parking lot and then showed a gun as an officer approached.

Greenville police said a bystander was wounded during the shooting Thursday afternoon but will survive.

Greenville police say the first officer to arrive at the scene approached a white man described in complaint calls. Police say the suspect was shot after producing a gun and died at the scene.

Police say the officer is a nine-year veteran who wasn’t injured, but that names of those involved would be released later. Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says the officer is also white.

A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories