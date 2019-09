GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after a crash in Georgetown County Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle collision happened at around 11:50 p.m. on Pennyroyal Road.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on Pennyroyal Road ran off of the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.