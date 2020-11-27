1 dead in shooting on Interstate 26 near Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed after someone in a car driving on Interstate 26 fired at another vehicle.

Charleston Police said officers were called about shots being fired on the highway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near downtown Charleston.

Police say officers found two people wounded in a vehicle on a street near I-26. One man died at the hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the dead man’s name. Police said they are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

