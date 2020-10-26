1 dead, multiple injured in early morning Sunday shooting in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are investigating after multiple people were shot and one person died during a shooting just after midnight Sunday.
The shooting took place on Bunker Hill Road, and is being treated as a homicide, according to authorities.
Details are limited at this time in this ongoing investigation. The death is being treated as a homicide. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NC man charged with possession of drug known as ‘monkey dust’
- U.S. Marshals called to assist in Marlboro County manhunt
- Deputies warn about scam targeting elderly residents in Murrells Inlet
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- Large South Carolina events almost always OKed as COVID-19 cases climb