1 dead, multiple injured in early morning Sunday shooting in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are investigating after multiple people were shot and one person died during a shooting just after midnight Sunday.

The shooting took place on Bunker Hill Road, and is being treated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Details are limited at this time in this ongoing investigation. The death is being treated as a homicide. Count on News13 for updates.

