1 injured, 1 in custody in shooting in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Atlantic Beach, according to Chief Quentin Robinson with Atlantic Beach Police.

Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3100 block of Highway 17 South for calls of shots fired, according to police.

When they arrived, they found one person hurt with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they have one person in custody. Their name has not been released yet at this time. Details are limited, count on News13 for updates.