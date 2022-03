NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree Tuesday morning in Nichols.

Around 10:51 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of Highway 917 and MW Stroud Road for a vehicle versus tree crash.

A subsequent fire had lanes of traffic blocked but has since been put out, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.