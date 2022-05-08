MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after crashing a vehicle into an unoccupied building in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue crews were sent to the crash at an unoccupied residence in the area of Burcale Road and Riverside Drive at 6:51 p.m. Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews say one person is in the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Crews ask you to avoid the area while responders work the scene.

