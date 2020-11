HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are investigating after an early morning fire left one person injured.

Around 2:45 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue Crews were dispatched to the area of Twilight Road in Galivants Ferry for a working structure fire, according to HCFR.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. The fire is under control and under investigation.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the person’s condition. Count on News13 for updates.