1 injured in shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a shooting in Georgetown.
The shooting happened on Alex Alford Drive in the area of Gilbert Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Captain Nelson Brown, with the Georgetown Police Department.
One person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and their condition is unknown.
Police say they don’t have a suspect.
Count on News13 for updates.
