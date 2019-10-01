1 injured in shooting in Georgetown

News
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting-Investigation_174495

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a shooting in Georgetown.

The shooting happened on Alex Alford Drive in the area of Gilbert Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Captain Nelson Brown, with the Georgetown Police Department.

One person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and their condition is unknown.

Police say they don’t have a suspect.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: