1 injured in Thursday morning shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies are investigating after one person was sent to the hospital for apparent gunshot wounds.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to the East Dargan Street in the Newtown area of Dillon county for calls of a person being shot, according to authorities.

When they arrived they found one person with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made at this time, however deputies are following up on leads. Count on News13 for updates.