MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a crash on N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Police say a pickup hit the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to hit a building in a parking lot at the 2300 block of N Ocean Boulevard. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police are investigating the incident as a traffic collision.